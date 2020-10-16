×
Joaquin Niemann reaches in two to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

Oct 16, 2020

In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Joaquin Niemann lands his 176-yard second on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.