×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Collin Morikawa sinks long putt to save par at THE CJ CUP

Oct 16, 2020

In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Collin Morikawa rolls in a 25-foot putt to save par at the par-4 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.