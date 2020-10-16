×
Brooks Koepka chips it tight to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

Oct 16, 2020

In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Brooks Koepka gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 4th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.