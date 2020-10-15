×
Tyrrell Hatton’s interview after Round 1 of THE CJ CUP

Oct 16, 2020

Following his opening-round 7-under 65 at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Tyrrell Hatton talks about having the low round after of the day and what his mindset is heading into Friday with the lead.