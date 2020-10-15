×
Tyrrell Hatton holes out for eagle at THE CJ CUP

Oct 15, 2020

In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Tyrrell Hatton holes his 92-yard approach to card an eagle at the par-4 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.