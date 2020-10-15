×
TOUR players’ messages to Connor, Shriners National Patient Ambassador

Oct 15, 2020

Prior to THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Connor received a few messages of encouragement from TOUR players Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day and Aaron Wise. Connor, 14, was born with a bilateral incomplete cleft lip and complete cleft palate involving the hard and soft palate. Connor has been on a journey with Shriners Hospitals since he was 3 weeks old and has overcome 13 surgeries.