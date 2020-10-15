×
Sungjae Im’s approach to 8 feet leads to birdie at THE CJ CUP

Oct 16, 2020

In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Sungjae Im lands his 89-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.