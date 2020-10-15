×
Mackenzie Hughes nearly aces No. 17 at THE CJ CUP

Oct 16, 2020

In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Mackenzie Hughes lands his 15-yard tee shot on the green and rolls it right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 17th hole.