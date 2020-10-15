×
Louis Oosthuizen’s impressive second leads to eagle at THE CJ CUP

Oct 15, 2020

In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Louis Oosthuizen lands his 202-yard second shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.