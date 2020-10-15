×
Jon Rahm sticks approach to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

Oct 15, 2020

In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jon Rahm lands his 116-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.