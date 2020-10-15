×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jon Rahm sinks 17-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP

Oct 15, 2020

In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jon Rahm drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.