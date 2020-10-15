×
Jason Day’s nice tee shot leads to birdie at THE CJ CUP

Oct 15, 2020

In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jason Day lands his 155-yard tee shot 11 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.