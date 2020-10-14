×
Tommy Fleetwood reunites with BRIDGE KIDS ahead of THE CJ CUP

Oct 14, 2020

Prior to THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Tommy Fleetwood reunites with some junior golfers via video conference who he first met one year ago. In 2019, the Englishman joined a clinic with K.J. Choi and junior golfers from the BRIDGE KIDS to provide a few tips, sign some autographs and take part in a putting contest.