Shriners Hospitals National Patient Ambassador gets surprise at golf simulator

Oct 14, 2020

Shriners Hospitals for Children National Patient Ambassador, Connor, is an avid golfer and has raised over $200,000 for Shriners by playing a large part in a local golf tournament fundraiser. Although he couldn't go to the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, a few players sent him surprise messages of encouragement.