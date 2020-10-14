Rickie Fowler on the state of his game before THE CJ CUP

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Oct 14, 2020
Prior to THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Rickie Fowler talks about working on cleaning up mistakes from last week and his mindset heading into this week's tournament.
