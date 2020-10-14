×
Rickie Fowler on the state of his game before THE CJ CUP

Oct 14, 2020

Prior to THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Rickie Fowler talks about working on cleaning up mistakes from last week and his mindset heading into this week's tournament.