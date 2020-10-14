One-club challenge with Ben An + Tom Kim prior to THE CJ CUP

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Oct 14, 2020
Ben An and Tom Kim went head to head on the 18th hole at Shadow Creek for a friendly one-club challenge. Ben An used a 3-wood while Tom Kim tried his luck with a 4-iorn.
