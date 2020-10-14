×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

One-club challenge with Ben An + Tom Kim prior to THE CJ CUP

Oct 14, 2020

Ben An and Tom Kim went head to head on the 18th hole at Shadow Creek for a friendly one-club challenge. Ben An used a 3-wood while Tom Kim tried his luck with a 4-iorn.