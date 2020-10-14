×
Kevin Na birdies No. 10 at The Charity Challenge presented by MGM Resorts

Oct 14, 2020

In The Charity Challenge presented by MGM Resorts 2020 nine-hole exhibition match, Kevin Na lands his approach on the green, setting up birdie at the par-4 10th hole.