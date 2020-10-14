×
Best moments from Wednesday charity matches in 2020

Oct 14, 2020

Take a look back at some of the best mic’d up moments from the 2020 charity matches on TOUR. Nearly $4.5 million was raised to support local communities where the PGA TOUR plays, including the season finale at THE CJ CUP. Listen in on all the friendly banter down the stretch, featuring players like Tommy Fleetwood, Bubba Watson, Ian Poulter, and Matthew Wolf.