Ryan Palmer looks to build on 2020 success

Oct 13, 2020
He may be 44 and in his 18th season on TOUR but there’s nothing slowing Ryan Palmer down. The veteran discusses the motivation his family gives him to keep his career going strong, how he dealt with the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic and his second place finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.