Matthew NeSmith takes the RSM Birdies Fore Love prize at Shriners

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Oct 13, 2020
During the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew NeSmith took home the RSM Birdies Fore Love prize of 50,000 dollars to donate to the charity of his choice.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.