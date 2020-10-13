×
Matthew NeSmith takes the RSM Birdies Fore Love prize at Shriners

Oct 13, 2020

During the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew NeSmith took home the RSM Birdies Fore Love prize of 50,000 dollars to donate to the charity of his choice.