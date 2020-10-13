Justin Thomas’ best shots from THE CJ CUP

|
Oct 13, 2020
Check out Justin Thomas’ top-10 shots from the THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, including his chip-ins on the par-4 14th and the par-4 16th, his 461-yard drive on the par-5 12th, and his winning putt in a playoff against Marc Leishman for his 5th PGA TOUR victory. The first three editions of THE CJ CUP were played at the Nine Bridges Golf Club on Jeju Island, South Korea.