×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

The Charity Challenge at THE CJ CUP trailer

Oct 12, 2020

On Wednesday prior to the THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler will team up against Kevin Na and Byeong Hun An on the back nine at Shadow Creek for the The Charity Challenge presented by MGM Resorts. The event will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children and MGM Resorts Foundation.