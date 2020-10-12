The Charity Challenge at THE CJ CUP trailer

|
Oct 12, 2020
On Wednesday prior to the THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler will team up against Kevin Na and Byeong Hun An on the back nine at Shadow Creek for the The Charity Challenge presented by MGM Resorts. The event will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children and MGM Resorts Foundation.