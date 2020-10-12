×
Martin Laird and Henrik Norlander lead Shots of the Week

Oct 12, 2020

Check out the top 10 shots of the week from the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, featuring Matthew Wolff, Sergio Garcia, Austin Cook, Wyndham Clark and more.