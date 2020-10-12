×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Marin Laird’s winning highlights from Shriners

Oct 12, 2020

At the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird claimed his fourth victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 66-63-65-68 to finish at 23-under-par at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV.