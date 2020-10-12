Marin Laird’s winning highlights from Shriners

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Oct 12, 2020
At the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird claimed his fourth victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 66-63-65-68 to finish at 23-under-par at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV.
