Matthew Wolff’s pin-high tee shot leads to birdie at Shriners

Oct 11, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew Wolff lands his 312-yard tee shot pin-high, just off the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.