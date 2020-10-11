×
Matthew Wolff chips it tight to set up birdie at Shriners

Oct 11, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew Wolff gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 13th hole.