Matthew Wolff dials in approach to set up eagle at Shriners

Oct 11, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew Wolff lands his 139-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.