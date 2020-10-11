×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Martin Laird’s Round 4 highlights from Shriners

Oct 12, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird carded a 3-under 68 to finish at 23-under for the tournament, good enough to join a playoff with Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook. Laird would birdie the second hole to claim his fourth victory of his PGA TOUR career.