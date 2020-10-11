Martin Laird’s Round 4 highlights from Shriners

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Oct 12, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird carded a 3-under 68 to finish at 23-under for the tournament, good enough to join a playoff with Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook. Laird would birdie the second hole to claim his fourth victory of his PGA TOUR career.