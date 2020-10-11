Martin Laird wins in playoff at Shriners

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Oct 12, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird defeated Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook in a two-hole playoff to claim his fourth victory of his PGA TOUR career.
