Martin Laird wins in playoff at Shriners

Oct 12, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird defeated Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook in a two-hole playoff to claim his fourth victory of his PGA TOUR career.