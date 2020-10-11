×
Martin Laird birdies second playoff hole to win at Shriners

Oct 12, 2020

In the second playoff hole of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird drains a putt for birdie at the par-3 17th to secure his fourth win of his PGA TOUR career.