Martin Laird birdies second playoff hole to win at Shriners

Oct 12, 2020
In the second playoff hole of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird drains a putt for birdie at the par-3 17th to secure his fourth win of his PGA TOUR career.
