×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Martin Laird birdies No. 7 at Shriners

Oct 11, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird lands his 158-yard approach 15 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.