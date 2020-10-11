×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

John Huh’s tight tee shot leads to birdie at Shriners

Oct 11, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, John Huh lands his 165-yard tee shot right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 14th hole.