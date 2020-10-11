×
Austin Cook reaches in two to set up birdie at Shriners

Oct 11, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Austin Cook reaches the green with his 265-yard second shot, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 13th hole.