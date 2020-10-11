×
Abraham Ancer sticks approach to set up birdie at Shriners

Oct 11, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Abraham Ancer lands his 202-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.