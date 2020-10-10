×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Matthew Wolff’s eagle hole out is the Shot of the Day

Oct 11, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew Wolff holes his 116-yard approach to card an eagle at the par-4 11th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.