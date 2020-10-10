×
Martin Laird’s interview after Round 3 of Shriners

Oct 11, 2020

Following his third-round 6-under 65 at the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird talks about his play Saturday and what he’ll have to do to win on Sunday.