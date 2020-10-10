×
Martin Laird’s impressive tee shot leads to birdie at Shriners

Oct 10, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird lands his 254-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.