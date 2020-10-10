×
Bryson DeChambeau reaches in two to set up birdie at Shriners

Oct 10, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 189-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 9th hole.