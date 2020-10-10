×
Brian Harman’s approach to 5 feet leads to birdie at Shriners

Oct 10, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Brian Harman lands his 132-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.