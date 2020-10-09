Who Burnt the Chorizo? | E3 Finding the Fairway

|
Oct 09, 2020
Playing golf for a living may seem amazing. However, one not-so-awesome aspect is the unreal amount of travel. Long drives from one tournament to the next in a cramped car packed to the brim with golf gear and clothes get old after a while. But whatever it takes to tee it up. The rental is all fueled up for Isaiah Salinda and Tommy Cocha as they continue their LOCALiQ Series from Georgia into Auburn University for the next event.