Sergio Garcia’s Round 2 highlights from Shriners

Oct 10, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sergio Garcia carded a 7-under 64, getting him to 12-under for the tournament, two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.