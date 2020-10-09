×
Sergio Garcia holes out for eagle at Shriners

Oct 09, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sergio Garcia holes out from 111-yards to make eagle at the par-4 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.