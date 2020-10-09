×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rickie Fowler rolls in 25-footer for birdie at Shriners

Oct 09, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rickie Fowler sinks a 25-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.