Paul Casey’s nice tee shot yields birdie at Shriners

Oct 09, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Paul Casey lands his 162-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.