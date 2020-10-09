Martin Laird’s interview after Round 2 of Shriners

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Oct 10, 2020
Following his second-round 8-under 63 at the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird talks about being tied for the lead heading into the weekend.
