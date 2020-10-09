×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Martin Laird’s interview after Round 2 of Shriners

Oct 10, 2020

Following his second-round 8-under 63 at the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird talks about being tied for the lead heading into the weekend.