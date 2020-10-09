×
Cantlay’s Vegas form continues, Laird goes low, 5-way tie at the top

Oct 10, 2020

In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps Round 2 of the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children Open, where last year’s runner-up shot 65 with an impressive up and down for birdie on the last to get to the top of the leaderboard. He’s tied for the lead alongside the 2009 champion, Martin Laird who shot a bogey-free 63, Austin Cook, Brian Harman & Peter Malnati. And Bryson DeChambeau had a hot finish to claw his way to one back.