×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bryson DeChambeau’s 367-yard drive leads to eagle at Shriners

Oct 09, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Bryson DeChambeau sends his tee shot 367 yards and lands his ball in the fairway at the par-5 16th hole. From there he would land his 152-yard approach 10 feet from the cup and make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.