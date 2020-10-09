×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brian Harman’s tight approach leads to birdie at Shriners

Oct 09, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Brian Harman lands his 133-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.