×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Sergio Garcia rolls in birdie putt at Shriners

Oct 08, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sergio Garcia sinks a 20-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.