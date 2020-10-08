×
Scott Harrington’s bunker play leads to birdie at Shriners

Oct 08, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Scott Harrington gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.